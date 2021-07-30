Faurecia S.E.’s (FURCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

FURCF stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

