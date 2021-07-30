FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FB Financial stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.