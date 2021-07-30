FDM Group’s (FDM) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of FDM Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,030.96. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

In related news, insider Sheila Flavell bought 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, for a total transaction of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

