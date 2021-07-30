Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stake Lowered by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

FSS opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

