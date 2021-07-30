Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.39. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Federal Signal by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.