Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 310.50 ($4.06). Approximately 246,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 541,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 306.48. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03.

About Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

