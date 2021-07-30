Financial Analysis: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) vs. Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sabre alerts:

This table compares Sabre and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -131.73% -334.48% -18.63% Alithya Group -5.99% -15.25% -7.11%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sabre and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 3 1 0 2.25 Alithya Group 0 4 0 0 2.00

Sabre presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.90%. Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 8.28%. Given Sabre’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sabre is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Risk & Volatility

Sabre has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabre and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.33 billion 2.88 -$1.27 billion ($3.38) -3.55 Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.74 -$13.14 million ($0.23) -13.65

Alithya Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. Sabre was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.