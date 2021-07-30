Financial Review: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

80.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brookline Bancorp and Finward Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.18 $47.63 million $0.58 24.64 Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.21 $16.60 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 26.73% 9.70% 1.02% Finward Bancorp 25.70% 12.12% 1.20%

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases for equipment financing for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, foreign exchange, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning services, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated through twenty-two locations in Lake and Porter counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.