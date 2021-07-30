Financial Survey: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) versus Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Autodesk and Tuya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 2 3 11 0 2.56 Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00

Autodesk presently has a consensus price target of $315.28, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Tuya has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Tuya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than Autodesk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 33.31% 104.82% 8.90% Tuya N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autodesk and Tuya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.79 billion 18.60 $1.21 billion $2.63 121.86 Tuya $179.87 million 63.80 -$66.91 million N/A N/A

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya.

Summary

Autodesk beats Tuya on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

