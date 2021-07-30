First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. 149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

