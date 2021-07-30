First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.44 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

