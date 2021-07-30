First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $304.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,744,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 165,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 161,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

