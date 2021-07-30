First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $40.59 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $679.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.