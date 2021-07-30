First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,407. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

