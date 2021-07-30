First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 60.6% in July

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 108,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FCAL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

