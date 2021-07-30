First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of FGM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

