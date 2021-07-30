First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 199.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.65% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 86,471 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 157,053 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 108,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 40,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,378. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.28.

