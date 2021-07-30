First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Up 345.2% in July

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 345.2% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

