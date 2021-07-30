FirstService Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.41 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

FirstService stock opened at $189.01 on Friday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.68 and a 52-week high of $191.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.