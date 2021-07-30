Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

FISV opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.70.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 84.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 14.3% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

