Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,227 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVN traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $204.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.28 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.47.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

