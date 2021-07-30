Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.
FIVN stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $205.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,510. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.28 and a beta of 0.50.
In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
