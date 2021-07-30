Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

FIVN stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $205.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,510. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.98 and a 1 year high of $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.28 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.47.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

