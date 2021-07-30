Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 8,367 Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000.

Invesco India ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

