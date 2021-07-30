Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 125.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

