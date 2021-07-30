Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,599,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $301.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.97. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $210.02 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

