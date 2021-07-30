Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGACU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGACU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

IGACU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

