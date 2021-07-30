Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.98 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

