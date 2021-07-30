Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.26 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

