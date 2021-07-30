Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.46 million.Forrester Research also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.280 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

NASDAQ FORR traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.85. 88,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,871. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.19 million, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.