Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

Forterra stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Forterra has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.46.

FRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

