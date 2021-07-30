Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $230.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $10.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.44. 18,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

