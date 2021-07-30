Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Down 50.4% in July

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the June 30th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FTV stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $72.66. 5,483,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,547. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

