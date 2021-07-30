Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.94.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 593,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

