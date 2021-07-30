Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

FBHS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.20. 10,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

