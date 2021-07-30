Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $33.96. 170,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

