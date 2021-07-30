Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €79.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €79.50 ($93.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of FME stock opened at €69.70 ($82.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €78.72 ($92.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

