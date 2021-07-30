Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fresnillo to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,053 ($13.76).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 820.60 ($10.72) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,634.17. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.