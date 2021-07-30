FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $296.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $36.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FS Bancorp news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,183.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,043. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

