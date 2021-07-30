Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.400-$9.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.03 billion-$33.03 billion.

Shares of Fujitsu stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. cut shares of Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fujitsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

