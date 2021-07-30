Fulton Bank N.A. Has $24.15 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $258.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,341.14. 311,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,457.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,125.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

