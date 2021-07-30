Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 338,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,807. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.28 and a 1-year high of $249.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

