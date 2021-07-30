FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 65,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,780. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

