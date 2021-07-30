FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of AAN opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.44. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

