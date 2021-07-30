FY2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,576,000 after buying an additional 341,369 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after buying an additional 274,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

