FY2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Lifted by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.08.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

