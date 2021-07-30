FY2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Increased by Analyst

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.