FY2021 EPS Estimates for Geron Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Geron in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Geron’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Geron by 741.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

