FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Polymetal International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AUCOY stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

