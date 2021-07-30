FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Polymetal International in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
About Polymetal International
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.