FY2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Raised by Analyst

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $4.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TFII. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

TFII opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $115.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

