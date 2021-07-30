FY2022 Earnings Forecast for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.98 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

